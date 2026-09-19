CM Yogi Adityanath extends Radha Ashtami greetings to devotees

Lucknow, Sep 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his best wishes to people on Radha Ashtami.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and the people of the state on the sacred festival of Shri Radha Rani Ji, the eternal embodiment of selfless love and exclusive devotion --- 'Radha Ashtami.'"

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in his X post, said, "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow countrymen on the sacred advent day of the presiding deity of love and devotion, Vrishabhanunandini Shri Radharani ji, 'Radhashtami'! May the grace of Shri Radharani ji bring love, devotion, happiness, and peace to everyone's lives."

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also wished the state's people on the occasion. (PTI)