CM visits fire-hit Shiv Market, assures all possible assistance to affected shopkeepers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today visited Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station to take stock of the situation following the recent fire incidents in which several shops were gutted, causing extensive damage to property and affecting the livelihood of shopkeepers.

During the visit and inspection, the Chief Minister took an assessment of the losses suffered by the affected shopkeepers and interacted with them to understand their concerns and difficulties. He expressed concern over the damage caused by the fire and the hardships faced by the traders.

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President Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu, Arun Gupta, briefed the Chief Minister about the extent of losses suffered by the traders due to the fire incidents. He apprised the Chief Minister of the damage caused to shops, goods and other business assets, besides highlighting the concerns of the affected shopkeepers.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the affected shopkeepers and assured them that the Government would extend all possible assistance to the affected shopkeepers to help them overcome the difficulties arising from the fire incidents.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Minister for Disaster, Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction Ali Mohammad Sagar, Commissioner Secretary DMRRR M. Raju, and other senior officers accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister inaugurated infrastructure works worth Rs 189 lakh at the Civil Secretariat here aimed at strengthening office infrastructure and improving facilities for employees and visitors following the resumption of the traditional Darbar Move.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed pre-fabricated office accommodation block, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 158.09 lakh under the CAPEX budget.

He also inaugurated the renovated reception hall at the entrance gate of the Civil Secretariat, completed at a cost of Rs 31. 10 lakh under the Maintenance and Repairs (M&R) component.

The inauguration of these facilities marks another step towards strengthening infrastructure and enhancing the working environment at the Civil Secretariat following the reopening of offices in Jammu under the traditional Darbar Move.

The concerned engineers briefed the Chief Minister about the projects, highlighting the facilities created and the infrastructure developed as part of the works.

The Chief Minister also took a round of the newly created facilities and inspected the arrangements put in place to facilitate the smooth functioning of offices at the Civil Secretariat.

The newly developed infrastructure is aimed at providing improved working facilities for government employees while ensuring a better reception environment for visitors and the public.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta, Acting Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Estates M. Raju, Secretary Revenue Avny Lavasa, Director General Estates Jammu Mushtaq Ahmed and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.