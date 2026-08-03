CM To Lead Independence Day Celebrations At Bakshi Stadium; Ministers Assigned District-Wise Functions Across J&K

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday finalized arrangements for the 79th Independence Day celebrations across the Union Territory, assigning the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Advisor to the Chief Minister and senior civil officers to preside over official functions and take the ceremonial salute at district headquarters.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will preside over the main Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, where he will hoist the National Flag and take the ceremonial salute.

As per the official order, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary will lead the celebrations at Jammu, while Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Masood Itoo has been assigned Anantnag. Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Ahmed Rana will preside over the function at Poonch, Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Javid Ahmad Dar will lead the celebrations in Baramulla, and Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport and IT Minister Satish Sharma will take the ceremonial salute at Kathua. Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani has been assigned Kupwara.

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The order further states that in all remaining district headquarters, the respective Deputy Commissioners will preside over the Independence Day functions and take the ceremonial salute. At the sub-divisional level, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) will lead the celebrations, while Tehsildars or the senior-most civil officers will preside over functions at tehsil, block and municipal headquarters, as determined by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

The General Administration Department has circulated the order to all Administrative Secretaries, the Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police (CID), Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Deputy Commissioners and other concerned authorities to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the 79th Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir. (KNC)

See Order Copy Click Here......