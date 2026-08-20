CM takes pulse of Srinagar’s development

*Reviews major infrastructure, healthcare, heritage, sports projects

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today undertook an extensive early-morning tour of Srinagar city, covering all eight Assembly constituencies, to take stock of ongoing development works, inspect key infrastructure projects and assess the delivery of public facilities and civic amenities on the ground.

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Beginning the tour at around 6:30 am, the Chief Minister visited a number of important project sites covering road and traffic infrastructure, healthcare, heritage conservation, sports facilities and other urban development works. He reviewed the physical progress of the projects with officers and executing agencies and sought timely completion of works so that their intended benefits reach the people at the earliest.

At Barbar Shah in Habba Kadal, the Chief Minister inspected the site for the proposed multi-span bridge over Choont Khul, a project aimed at improving connectivity to Shehar-e-Khaasand easing traffic congestion in the area.

The Chief Minister was briefed that the bridge is expected to facilitate smoother movement of commuters heading towards Shehar-e-Khaas, streamline traffic flow, improve road safety and strengthen urban mobility in the historic core of the city.

The Chief Minister also inspected the newly constructed building of the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Maharaj Gunj. The upgraded facility, located in the historic heart of Shehar-e-Khaas, is intended to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and improve patient care through enhanced infrastructure.

At Mirza Kamil Sahib Chowk, Hawal, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the beautification, upgradation and junction improvement project, aimed at improving traffic management, pedestrian movement and the overall appearance of the important urban junction.

At Sub District Hospital (SDH) Habak, Hazratbal, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction of the new hospital building and reviewed the progress of the long-pending project.

The project had remained stalled for a considerable period and was revived after the present Council of Ministers granted the required norm relaxations, paving the way for its resumption and eventual strengthening of medical services in the area.

The Chief Minister inspected the ongoing upgradation of SDH Habak, Hazratbal, which has a revised project cost of Rs 54.49 crore and envisages a two-phase facility comprising two basements, four storeys and a 50-bed hospital. He directed the concerned authorities to maintain momentum and ensure that the upgraded facility is completed within the stipulated timelines.

The Chief Minister next inspected the ongoing conservation and restoration of the historic Aali Masjid at Eidgah, being undertaken by the Department of Culture.

Reaffirming the immense historical, architectural and spiritual importance of the centuries-old monument, he directed the authorities to ensure meticulous conservation and timely completion of the project while maintaining the character and heritage value of the structure.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the major road-safety infrastructure project involving construction of flyovers at Parimpora and Shalteng Junctions on the Srinagar Bypass (NH-44).

The project, being executed under Road Safety Works on EPC mode, has an approximate total length of 2,000 metres, with elevated portions of 105 metres at Parimpora and 92 metres at Shalteng. The six-lane facility has a deck width of 14 metres for the specified carriageway arrangement and provides for approaches, service roads, drainage and utility corridors.

At SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, Bemina, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of two major institutional buildings-the 250-bedded IPD Block and the College/Laboratory Block.

The Chief Minister also inspected the site of the new High Court Complex at Rakh-i-Aksha, Bemina, a comprehensive project having an approved cost of Rs 908.20 crore.

The Chief Minister subsequently inspected the site for the proposed Mominabad Vehicle Underpass (VUP), intended to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate seamless movement along the National Highway.

The proposed four-lane RCC T-Beam Slab type underpass will have a 22.50-metre main carriageway, service roads with paved shoulders on both sides, a one-kilometre total main-carriageway approach length and drainage/utility corridors. The viaduct will have a vertical clearance of 5.5 metres.

The Chief Minister also reviewed associated traffic infrastructure proposals, including the underpass at Nowgam Railway Station and the Foot Over Bridge at Children Hospital, Bemina. The Nowgam underpass will have a 25-metre main carriageway, service roads on both sides and a 5.5-metre vertical clearance, besides a 270-metre railway approach road. The proposed FOB at Children Hospital, Bemina, will have a length of 48.5 metres and width of 3.19 metres, with steel fabrication and staircases on both sides. Lift provision has also been envisaged for persons with disabilities, senior citizens and women.

At Gindun Sports Complex, Rajbagh, the Chief Minister inspected the recently completed main swimming pool, a state-of-the-art aquatic facility aimed at promoting competitive swimming, diving and other aquatic sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking after the tour, the Chief Minister described the extensive visit as a recognition of the importance of Srinagar and the need to give focused attention to both capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that field visits provide an opportunity to assess the actual position of projects and compare it with the information available at the Secretariat.

During the tour, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Minister for Health & Medical Education Sakeena Itoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar, MLA Habba Kadal Shamim Firdous, MLA Eidgah Mubarik Gul, MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar, MLA Chanapora Mushtaq Guroo and MLA Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed.