CM Sukhu launches naturally produced 'Pangi Apple' brand

SHIMLA, Oct 24 : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched 'Pangi Apple' brand produced through natural farming and said that this initiative will go a long way towards establishing a distinct identity for locally produced apples in Pangi under the 'Pangi Apple' brand.

He said that Pangi Sub Division has been declared as the state's first Natural Farming Sub-Division, thereby strengthening the local economy and bringing this remote tribal region at par with other parts of the state in terms of economic opportunities and quality of life.

"Pangi has approximately 370 hectares under apple cultivation, with over 1,04,000 apple plants and an expected production of around 35,000 boxes (approximately 550 MT) this season. Until now, apples produced in Pangi have been marketed outside the valley in cartons branded as 'Kullu Apples' or 'Kinnaur Apples,' limiting the recognition of Pangi's own produce," the chief minister said.

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"To address this, customised 'Pangi Apple' cartons in 20 kg and 10 kg capacities have been launched and are being provided to farmers at a 50 per cent subsidy. This initiative will help in establishing a distinct identity for Pangi apples, promote the region's natural-farming produce and improve market recognition," said Sukhu.

He further said the initiative is part of the present state government's vision to develop Pangi as the state's first chemical-free sub-division under natural farming. "It marks an important step towards strengthening the livelihoods of approximately 6,300 farming households, promoting local entrepreneurship and ensuring greater economic opportunities for the people of this remote tribal region", he said. (PTI)