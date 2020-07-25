CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive

NEW DELHI :Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for the COVID-19, it was confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet the Chief Minister wrote, “My dear countrymen, I started showing COVID-19 symptoms, and after the test my report came back positive. I appeal whoever has come in contact with me to get tested for the virus. Those who were in close contact with me have been moved to quarantine.”

“I am following all the COVID-19 guidelines. I have quarantined myself according to the doctor’s advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites Corona. I made every effort to avoid Corona but had to meet people to discuss about Corona.

“If treated on time, then the person can be completely cured. I have been reviewing the status of corona infection every evening since 25 March. I will try to review Corona with video conferencing as much as possible now.

“In my absence, this meeting will now be chaired by home minister @drnarottammisra, Minister of Urban Development and Administration @bhupendrasingho, Health Education Minister @VishvasSarang and Health Minister @DrPRChoudhary.” (agencies)