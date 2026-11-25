BENGALURU, Nov 24: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he wished to develop at least one modern railway station in the state on the lines of those in Japan, praising the country's railway infrastructure for its cleanliness, speed and punctuality.

Sharing a video of his train journey in Japan, he said he was impressed by the modern facilities, cleanliness and efficient management of the railway stations there, his office said in a release.

"Looking at the railway stations in Japan is a unique experience. Every station has large shopping centres and five-star hotels on its lower and upper levels. Just as airports are maintained cleanly, trains and railway stations here are also kept extremely clean. I wish to implement such a model on an experimental basis at least at one location in Karnataka," he said.

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He also praised the speed of trains, cleanliness and facilities provided to passengers in Japan, describing them as "remarkable".

"The level of cleanliness maintained in the railway system is even better than what one experiences during air travel. Most importantly, trains adhere strictly to their arrival and departure schedules, without even a minute's delay. They operate on time," he said.

Shivakumar said he also got an opportunity to visit various railway stations and platforms in Japan.

"We should take up many such new initiatives. Our country must adopt such successful models to accelerate its development. The visit to Japan has been a new experience in my life," he added. (PTI()