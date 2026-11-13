CM seeks permanent halt for VB at Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting that the experimental halt of the Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag Railway Station be made permanent.

In a November 2 letter, Abdullah appreciated the Centre’s initiatives to strengthen railway connectivity in the Union Territory, particularly the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express service between Jammu and Srinagar.

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The Chief Minister said people of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the experimental halt at Anantnag Railway Station.

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Highlighting Anantnag’s importance as a major commercial and transportation hub in South Kashmir, he said a permanent halt at the station would benefit many passengers from several adjoining districts, improve access to railway services, and promote trade, tourism, and economic activity across the region.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Railway Minister to intervene personally and make the halt permanent, hoping the request would receive favourable consideration.