CM Says Kupwara Electrification Works Covering 29 Habitations, 1,936 Households Is Under Implementation

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Power Department portfolio, today informed the Legislative Assembly that electrification works covering 29 habitations and 1,936 households in Kupwara district are under implementation under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Replying to a starred question raised by MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz during Question Hour of the Autumn Session, the Chief Minister said Letters of Award (LoAs) have already been issued for 10 blocks of Kupwara district for works amounting to ₹14.74 crore.

The works cover identified un-electrified habitations in Moori, Manigah, Kumkadi, Tangdar, Reday Chokibal, Wavwoora, Machil, Keran, Hyhama, Karoos, Teatwal, Sogam and Qadirabad.

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He said the survey, drawings and final Bills of Quantities (BOQs) for all the identified habitations have been completed, while procurement of the required material is currently underway.

The Chief Minister further informed the House that works have already commenced in 10 habitations spread across five blocks, with expenditure of around ₹86 lakh incurred so far.

He said the action plan for electrifying all remaining un-electrified households has been prepared as per the DPR sanctioned under RDSS, with the works prioritized and their implementation being monitored.

“The period for completion of these works is up to October 2027,” the Chief Minister said.

Responding to a question on the availability and utilization of funds, he said no funds sanctioned for the works had lapsed. During the current financial year, ₹3.68 crore has been released for Kupwara district.

The Chief Minister said the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is committed to completing the electrification works in a time-bound manner and ensuring reliable and quality power supply.