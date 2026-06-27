CM rubbishes PDP allegations of backdoor appointments

Asks Oppn party to give evidence

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, June 26: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today rubbished the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) allegations of backdoor appointments by the National Conference (NC)-led Government, challenging the opposition party to produce evidence.

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He accused the party of hypocrisy, asserting that his Government was prepared to counter every allegation with evidence.

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Speaking to reporters here, Omar dismissed the allegations as "baseless."

He said it was ironic that the PDP was accusing the Government of backdoor appointments when, according to him, several such appointments had taken place during the party's tenure in power.

"It is like ulta chor kotwal ko dante," the CM remarked, alleging that those responsible for illegal backdoor appointments in the past were now trying to target his Government.

He claimed that several appointments made during the BJP-PDP Government had been declared illegal by the courts.

Referring to one such case, Omar alleged that a relative of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti-the son of her maternal uncle-had secured a Government job through a backdoor appointment and was later removed following court directions.

The CM further alleged that there were "hundreds" of backdoor appointments in J&K Bank and said the matter was still under investigation.

"There are hundreds of backdoor appointments in J&K Bank which are still under investigation. If I start counting the backdoor appointments made by the BJP and the PDP, you would not have time to count them," he said.

Rejecting the opposition's allegations, CM challenged the PDP to substantiate its claims with evidence.

"I am ready to respond to every allegation with proof. Give me the name of even one person who has been appointed through the backdoor by this Government, and we are ready to provide a reply," he said.

Omar said his Government would not respond to what he termed "baseless allegations" without first placing facts before the public.

"All the relevant information has been collected. In the coming days, two of my ministers will address a press conference and place the entire reality before the media," he said, adding that the Government would present documentary evidence to counter the opposition's accusations.

Notably, the PDP has recently accused the National Conference-led Government of corruption, making backdoor appointments, outsourcing nearly 25,000 Government jobs, and doing "injustice" to the youth of J&K.