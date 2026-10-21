CM Reviews Winter Preparedness Across J&K; Directs Coordination During Snow Clearance, Strict Adherence To Power Curtailment Schedules

SRINAGAR, Oct 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting to review winter preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir, directing all concerned departments and agencies to ensure coordinated, timely and effective arrangements to minimise public inconvenience during the winter months.

Emphasising the need for close interdepartmental coordination, the Chief Minister called for a well-coordinated mechanism for snow clearance, particularly on roads maintained by different departments and agencies. He stressed that clear responsibilities and coordination between R&B, Mechanical, SMC, ULBs, PMGSY and other departments was essential to ensure the timely restoration of road connectivity during inclement weather and snowfall.

The Chief Minister directed that a nodal officers be designated to coordinate snow clearance operations among the different road-maintaining agencies, ensuring that the work is carried out in a synchronised manner and that no road is left unattended due to a lack of coordination.

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He underscored the importance of advance planning, timely deployment of men and machinery, and effective monitoring of snow clearance operations, particularly in areas vulnerable to heavy snowfall and prolonged disruption of road connectivity.

Reviewing the power supply scenario, the Chief Minister directed the Power Development Department and the distribution companies to ensure strict adherence to the notified power curtailment schedules.

He observed that while technical faults and other exigencies could occasionally necessitate power interruptions beyond scheduled curtailments, consumers must be kept informed about such disruptions in advance wherever possible. He stressed that timely communication was essential to reduce public inconvenience and enable consumers to plan accordingly.

The Chief Minister directed that any deviation from the notified schedule on account of technical or other unavoidable reasons must be communicated promptly to consumers through appropriate channels. He emphasised that people should not be left uncertain about the duration or reasons for power interruptions.

He further made it clear that field staff must strictly implement the approved power curtailment schedules and should not be allowed to impose additional or unscheduled power cuts at their own discretion. Any changes to the notified schedules, he said, must be authorised at the appropriate level, with the prescribed arrangements for informing consumers followed in letter and spirit.

Stressing the need for accountability, the Chief Minister called for effective monitoring of power supply arrangements and directed the department to ensure that the notified schedules are implemented uniformly across the areas concerned.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal on the winter preparedness plans drawn up by their respective divisions.

The presentations covered arrangements for snow clearance, stocking of ration, LPG and other essential commodities in snowbound areas, preparedness for maintaining electricity and drinking water supplies, and the availability of healthcare services during periods of heavy snowfall.

Particular emphasis was laid on ensuring adequate medical facilities and emergency response mechanisms in areas that frequently remain cut off during winter. The arrangements included the availability of 4x4 ambulances, helicopter services wherever required and tracking of maternity cases in vulnerable who may need emergency medical assistance during prolonged periods of snowfall.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of identifying vulnerable populations in advance and putting in place appropriate arrangements to ensure that no patient is left without access to emergency medical care because of adverse weather conditions.

Areas including Gurez, Machhil and Karnah, besides parts of Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur and Kathua, were among the regions for which specific preparedness measures were reviewed in view of their vulnerability to heavy snowfall and disruption of connectivity.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the availability of essential commodities, healthcare services, electricity and drinking water must be ensured through advance planning, particularly in remote and snowbound areas where the movement of people and supplies can become difficult during winter.

He called upon all departments to maintain close coordination with the district administrations and ensure that contingency arrangements are in place to respond promptly to weather-related emergencies. He also stressed the need for effective communication between field formations and district authorities so that emerging challenges can be addressed without delay.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary; Ministers Javed Rana and Satish Sharma; Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department, Ashwini Kumar; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta; Administrative Secretaries of various departments; all Deputy Commissioners; Director Information J&K, senior police officers; Managing Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir DISCOMs; Heads of Departments and other concerned officers.

Officers stationed outside Srinagar attended the meeting through video conferencing.