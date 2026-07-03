CM reviews Shopian’s progress, dedicates Rs 76 cr development projects to public

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, July 2: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of district Shopian to assess the progress of developmental works, implementation of key Government schemes and the overall delivery of public services, while reiterating his Government's commitment to ensuring balanced and equitable development across the district.

During his visit, the Chief Minister dedicated development projects worth over Rs 76 crore to the people of Shopian, laid the foundation of major infrastructure works and interacted with farmers, fruit growers and public delegations to take stock of their concerns.

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The review meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education Sakina Itoo, Minister for Agriculture Production Department Javid Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Members of Legislative Assembly Shabir Ahmad Kullay (Shopian) and Showkat Hussain Ganai (Zainapora).

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Heads of Departments, district officers and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on accelerating infrastructure development, strengthening essential public services and ensuring the timely completion of ongoing developmental projects so that their benefits reach the people without delay.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian gave a detailed presentation highlighting the district profile, progress achieved under centrally sponsored schemes, physical and financial status of various departments, and the implementation of major developmental projects currently underway.

Describing Shopian as a geographically small but strategically significant district with unique developmental challenges, Omar Abdullah observed that its identity is intrinsically linked to its world-renowned apple industry, scenic beauty and the historic Mughal Road. He said the Government is committed to further strengthening these assets through focused investments and sustained developmental interventions.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the prevailing financial constraints facing Jammu and Kashmir but asserted that these would not become an obstacle to the district's progress.

"There will be no injustice with Shopian or with any Assembly constituency of the district despite our financial limitations," he said, assuring the elected representatives that every issue and demand raised during the meeting had been carefully noted and would be addressed in a time-bound manner.

He directed officers to immediately rectify shortcomings wherever identified and expedite action on the developmental demands projected by the legislators.

Emphasising effective implementation of projects sanctioned under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), the Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner to personally monitor these works to ensure timely execution.

He observed that the scheme carries strict timelines and requires close supervision to maintain the pace of implementation.

Earlier, the Chief Minister dedicated and laid the foundation of 13 developmental projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 76.45 crore, spanning the sectors of roads, bridges, drinking water supply, urban development, rural infrastructure and horticulture.

The projects inaugurated included the upgradation of the Shirmal-Wathoo-Matipora road, water supply schemes at Shadab Karewa, Domwani, Adijen Gadipora and Rebon Khojpora, construction of residential accommodation for Panchayati Raj Institution members at Gagren, the Trenz-Sheikhpora Bridge and the upgradation of the Safanagri-Lamine Darbagh Wachi Road.

The Chief Minister also laid the e-foundation for construction of the Doompora multi-cell causeway, beautification of Shopian town through improved drains, lanes and street lighting, establishment of a mechanical windrow composting unit at the Mega Fruit and Vegetable Mandi Aglar, and a pasteurised compost making unit at Allowpora.

At Aglar, he physically laid the foundation stone for the construction of an auction platform at the Mega Fruit and Vegetable Mandi, aimed at strengthening post-harvest infrastructure and improving marketing facilities for growers.

While interacting with representatives of the Fruit Mandi Association, farmer groups and horticulturists at Aglar, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the Government's commitment to reducing the hardships faced by the farming community.

Responding to issues raised by the representatives, Omar Abdullah assured that concerns relating to controlled atmosphere (CA) storage facilities, availability of shops, marketing infrastructure and other genuine demands would be addressed on priority.

He further assured growers that the Government would take concrete measures to tackle the menace of spurious pesticides and work towards introducing effective solutions for weather-based crop insurance, hailstorm protection nets and other risk mitigation measures to safeguard the interests of farmers and fruit growers.