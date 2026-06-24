CM reviews PMGSY implementation across J&K, stresses timely completion of projects

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a review meeting to assess the implementation and progress of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) across Jammu and Kashmir, with a particular focus on expediting ongoing works, improving rural connectivity and addressing bottlenecks affecting project execution.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary, Mining, Ashwini Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (R&B), Anil Kumar Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Sheetal Nanda, besides senior officers of the Public Works Department and other concerned departments.

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The Chief Minister reviewed the status of PMGSY works under various phases of the programme and took stock of the progress achieved in providing all-weather road connectivity to rural habitations across Jammu and Kashmir. He was briefed on the ongoing projects, newly sanctioned works and the roadmap for completion of pending road and bridge projects.

Emphasising the transformative role of rural road connectivity in improving the quality of life in remote areas, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to ensure timely execution of all sanctioned works while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

He stressed the need for close inter-departmental coordination to resolve issues affecting project implementation, particularly those relating to statutory clearances and other procedural requirements. He called for regular monitoring of works at all levels to ensure adherence to timelines and avoid unnecessary delays.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation strategy for PMGSY-IV and directed the concerned authorities to expedite preparatory processes so that sanctioned works are taken up in a time-bound manner. He underscored the importance of extending reliable road connectivity to eligible rural habitations, especially those located in remote and border areas.

During the meeting, the officers presented an overview of the progress achieved under different phases of PMGSY and outlined the action plan for completion of the remaining works. The Chief Minister directed that all pending issues requiring inter-departmental coordination be addressed on priority to facilitate seamless execution of the programme.