CM reviews pace of flood relief, rehabilitation, restoration works in Jammu Division

*Assesses progress of languishing projects

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reviewed the relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures being undertaken for people affected by this year’s floods and took stock of the ongoing restoration efforts across Jammu Division.

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Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures being undertaken across the division.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures for families affected by loss of life, injuries and damage to houses and property. He also took stock of the assistance being provided to affected families and the status of cases seeking allotment of State land, particularly for families rendered landless due to natural calamities.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the extensive damage caused to roads and bridges across several districts and the progress made in restoring connectivity. The meeting also reviewed the restoration of damaged road stretches being undertaken by various agencies, including R&B, NHAI, NHIDCL and SAMPARK.

Omar Abdullah stressed the need for coordinated and time-bound restoration of damaged infrastructure, with priority to be accorded to restoring connectivity to affected and remote areas. He called for close monitoring of restoration works and directed the concerned departments to ensure that temporary arrangements are followed by durable and permanent restoration works wherever required.

The Chief Minister directed the administration and concerned departments to remain prepared to respond promptly to any further weather-related eventuality and ensure that relief reaches affected people without delay. He emphasised the need for continued inter-departmental coordination and regular monitoring of relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Rana and Javid Dar, and Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra, ACS to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, ACS PDD, ACS PWD, Principal Secretary Home, Commandant General SDRF, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Administrative Secretaries of Health & Medical Education and School Education, IGP Traffic J&K, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division, HoDs of several departments, representatives of BRO, SAMPARK, NHAI, NHIDCL and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister chaired a meeting to review the progress of languishing projects under the Revenue Department across Jammu and Kashmir, with particular focus on expediting the completion of mini-secretariat buildings and addressing bottlenecks delaying execution of these projects.

CM took serious view of the delay in completion of ongoing buildings and delay in project planning, obtaining approvals and execution of new buildings.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed on the status of ongoing Mini Secretariat projects at Mendhar, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor in Jammu division, and Tral, Dooru, Batamaloo and Tangmarg in Kashmir division.

Taking serious note of the slow pace of work, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the delays and directed the concerned departments and district administrations to take all necessary measures to remove bottlenecks and ensure commencement of work on stalled and new projects within one month.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for time-bound execution of the projects and directed the concerned officers to ensure strict compliance with the directions issued during the meeting.

He also called for standardisation of works and facilities across all Mini Secretariats so that these administrative complexes are developed with some uniformity in design and functionality and provide improved services and facilities to the staff and public in all districts.