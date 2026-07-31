CM reviews key development projects, public issues in Ganderbal

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, July 30: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today undertook an extensive tour of Ganderbal district, holding a series of public engagements and chairing a review meeting to assess the progress of key developmental projects and obtain a first-hand account of issues affecting the district.

Beginning his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction of the New Bus Adda Road, a vital infrastructure project expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the area. Stressing the importance of timely completion, he directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work so that the road could be dedicated to the public at the earliest.

Advertisement

During the inspection, the Chief Minister was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Jatin Kishore, Chief Engineer, Roads & Buildings Department, and other senior engineers and officials associated with the execution of the project.

Later, the Chief Minister chaired a review meeting to take stock of the progress of major development initiatives and deliberate on long-pending public issues in the district. The meeting focused on road connectivity, irrigation infrastructure, flood protection measures, sewerage facilities, solid waste management, land acquisition and other critical projects aimed at improving public service delivery.

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal presented a detailed overview of the district's priority development issues requiring urgent government intervention.

Click here to watch video

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal also raised issues relating to the rehabilitation of shopkeepers displaced due to the widening of Ring Road Phase-II, construction of strategic link roads, establishment of an Integrated Solid Waste Management Plant, besides several other people-centric initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure and public services across the district.

After reviewing the projects in detail, the Chief Minister directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination to remove bottlenecks, expedite pending approvals and ensure the time-bound completion of all ongoing and proposed developmental works.

He emphasized that delays in execution should be minimized and directed the departments to maintain close inter-departmental coordination so that the benefits of development reach the people without unnecessary delay.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Government remains committed to balanced and inclusive development across Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, improving civic amenities and addressing genuine public concerns through efficient governance and coordinated action.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also met several public deputations and individuals at Dak Bungalow Ganderbal, and patiently heard their grievances and development-related demands.

The deputations represented various areas of the district, including Safapora, Nuner, Manigam, Lar, Sherpathri, Shallabugh, Waskura, Wakura, Manasbal, Gutlibagh, Beehama, Rangil, Saloora, Wayil, Batwina and other villages.

The deputations raised a wide range of issues concerning drinking water supply, irrigation facilities, desilting of canals, upgradation of educational and healthcare institutions, availability of adequate staff in health centres, development of playgrounds and new playfields, sports infrastructure, tourism-related facilities and other local development concerns.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all the deputations and directed the concerned officers to examine the issues raised and take appropriate action in a time-bound manner. He assured the people that their genuine concerns would be addressed on priority and reiterated his government's commitment to responsive, transparent and people-centric governance.