CM Reviews Developmental Progress, Implementation Of Government Schemes In Anantnag

ANANTNAG, Oct 22: Continuing his district-level outreach, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting in Anantnag to review developmental progress, winter preparedness and public service delivery, directing departments to expedite ongoing projects, improve implementation of government schemes and ensure timely redressal of public grievances.

Emphasising the need for coordinated and effective winter preparedness, the Chief Minister directed all concerned departments to put in place robust arrangements to minimise public inconvenience during the winter months. He stressed close coordination among the Roads and Buildings, Mechanical Engineering, Municipalities , Urban Local Bodies, PMGSY and other concerned agencies for timely snow clearance, directing the designation of nodal officers to ensure that no road remains unattended.

He also directed the administration to ensure adequate stocking of essential commodities, strengthen LPG buffer stocks and maintain uninterrupted emergency healthcare services in snow-bound areas. Reviewing power supply arrangements, he stressed strict adherence to notified power curtailment schedules and prior intimation to consumers about unscheduled power cuts.

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The review covered key sectors, including health, education, roads and infrastructure, youth empowerment, food and civil supplies, power and rural development. The Chief Minister issued directions to accelerate the development of industrial estates in the district and streamline the delivery of social welfare assistance to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their entitlements without delay.

Emphasising the need to promote youth entrepreneurship, Omar Abdullah directed banking institutions to streamline and expedite disbursements under Mission YUVA to enable young entrepreneurs to establish their enterprises.

Reviewing progress under the District CAPEX Budget 2026–27, Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), the Chief Minister called for regular fortnightly monitoring to improve physical and financial progress. He directed the district administration to ensure timely utilisation of allocated funds and prevent any lapsing of funds.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated public projects and laid foundation stones for new works worth ₹52 crore aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving civic amenities in the district.

Major projects inaugurated include Jal Jeevan Mission Water Supply Schemes at Semthan (₹6.29 crore), Shoul Sarsuna (₹5.66 crore) and Chontipora Baghwanpora (₹5.08 crore). The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for the Ashajipora–Donipawa road upgradation (₹3.61 crore) and a steel girder bridge over Nallah Brengi at Her-Kandiwara (₹3.18 crore).

These initiatives will provide reliable access to safe drinking water, strengthen road connectivity, particularly in remote areas, and bring tangible improvements to the everyday lives of people across the district.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary; Ministers Javed Rana, Javid Dar and Satish Sharma; Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani; Members of the Legislative Assembly Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, G.A. Mir, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Zaffar Ali Khatana and Reyaz A. Khan; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta; Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Bilal Mohiuddin; heads of departments and district officers.

Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohiuddin presented an overview of the district’s developmental progress and the status of ongoing works. Public representatives highlighted constituency-specific developmental demands, while various local deputations also met the Chief Minister and raised issues concerning their respective areas.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to equitable development, efficient public service delivery and responsive governance, the Chief Minister assured that priority developmental works would be taken up systematically and directed the administration to ensure effective follow-up on public grievances.