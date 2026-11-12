CM reviews development scenario in Reasi, directs departments to accelerate funds utilization

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 11: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the developmental scenario of Reasi district, taking stock of the progress of ongoing projects, funds utilisation and delivery of essential public services.

He directed officers to accelerate the pace of expenditure, remove implementation bottlenecks and ensure timely completion of projects to maximise the benefits of developmental schemes.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister laid e-foundation stones for five major development projects with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs 20.38 crore, marking an important step towards strengthening road connectivity, power infrastructure, sports facilities and agricultural infrastructure in the district.

The projects include renewal coat on Gran to Sukhalghati (upto Toot) Road under PMGSY at a cost of Rs 514.59 lakh; creation of a 6.3 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station at Chassana, Mahore, costing Rs 477 lakh; levelling and construction of a boundary wall at Kalka Akhara, Reasi, at Rs 164.86 lakh; establishment of a Centre of Excellence at a cost of Rs 464.56 lakh; and creation of a 3.15 MVA, 33/11 KV Receiving Station at Gulabgarh costing Rs 416.95 lakh.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister observed that Reasi, despite being a relatively small district, faces distinctive developmental challenges owing to its geographical location and the substantial floating population visiting the district, particularly the large number of pilgrims travelling to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and other religious shrines.

He observed that the district's infrastructure and planning requirements must take into account not only its resident population but also the enormous influx of pilgrims and visitors.

The Chief Minister said that the scale of pilgrim footfall, which runs into over a crore, presents considerable challenges in planning and executing infrastructure projects. He assured that the Government would make every possible effort to address these requirements and strengthen the district's infrastructure to meet the needs of both residents and visitors.

Reviewing the progress of the Public Works (R&B) sector, he called for expediting ongoing works and ensuring optimal utilisation of available resources during the remaining working season.

Reviewing the progress under the newly restructured rural employment framework, VB-G RAM G, the Chief Minister observed that the scheme had moved from a demand-driven to an appropriation and allocation-driven framework. He accordingly stressed the need for expediting expenditure and ensuring that the available allocations translated into tangible outcomes on the ground.

On staff shortages, the Chief Minister acknowledged that the issue was not confined to Reasi alone, but expressed particular concern over vacancies at the cutting-edge level, which directly affect the delivery of public services. He said the matter would be examined at the departmental level, while stressing the need to address these gaps to improve service delivery.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of Mission Yuva and discussed issues relating to the processing and disbursement of cases by financial institutions.

Reviewing the progress under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), the Chief Minister reiterated the need for focused attention to ensure achievement of the prescribed expenditure target of over 80 per cent. He stressed that the gap between projects accorded administrative approval and those actually commencing execution must be substantially reduced.

He cautioned that delays in implementation and underutilisation of funds could adversely affect future allocations and incentives under the scheme. He directed departments to closely monitor the physical and financial progress of SASCI projects and ensure that approved works are taken up and completed within stipulated timelines.

The Chief Minister also took note of the issues and suggestions put forward by the elected representatives and directed the concerned departments to give due attention to the developmental requirements flagged during the meeting. He emphasised that effective coordination between public representatives, district administration and line departments was essential for addressing local concerns and ensuring balanced development.

Ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar, Sakina Itoo, Mir Saifullah, Shamim Firdous and Altaf Ahmed Wani; Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani; MLA Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Baldev Raj Sharma; MLA Gulabgarh Khursheed Ahmed; MLA Reasi Kuldeep Raj Dubey; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta; Deputy Commissioner Reasi, SSP Reasi and divisional and district heads of various departments attended the meeting.