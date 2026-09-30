NEW DELHI, Sep 29 : Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed development works and public welfare initiatives of her government in the last one-and-a-half years.

Gupta assumed charge as the chief minister after the BJP swept to power in Delhi by ousting AAP in the Assembly elections held last February.

In a post on X, the prime minister's office (PMO) said that the Delhi chief minister called on the prime minister on Tuesday.

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During the meeting, Chief Minister Gupta presented Prime Minister Modi with a booklet highlighting the major development works and public welfare initiatives undertaken in Delhi over the past one-and-a-half years, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement on X.

Gupta said that every interaction with the prime minister was a source of renewed inspiration.

"The prime minister's guidance strengthens the resolve for public service and inspires greater dedication towards realising the vision of 'Viksit Delhi' in line with 'Viksit Bharat'," she said.

Gupta expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his valuable time and guidance, the CMO said. (PTI)