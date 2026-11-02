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Home / Videos / CM Receives Guard of Honour As Civil Secretariat Reopens in Jammu

CM Receives Guard of Honour As Civil Secretariat Reopens in Jammu

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was accorded a guard of honour as the Civil Secretariat reopened in Jammu on Monday, marking the annual shift of the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Darbar Move offices to the winter capital. The Chief Minister...

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Daily Excelsior
11:00 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was accorded a guard of honour as the Civil Secretariat reopened in Jammu on Monday, marking the annual shift of the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Darbar Move offices to the winter capital. The Chief Minister arrived at the Civil Secretariat, where he was received by officials and given a ceremonial guard of honour.

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