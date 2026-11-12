CM Omar Writes To Railway Minister, Seeks Permanent Vande Bharat Halt At Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 12: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sought the intervention of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make the Vande Bharat Express halt at Anantnag Railway Station permanent, citing growing passenger demand and the station's importance for connectivity across south Kashmir.

‎In a letter dated November 2, 2026, addressed to the Union Railway Minister, the Chief Minister said the recent experimental halt of the Vande Bharat Express at Anantnag had been widely welcomed by the public and had considerably improved convenience for commuters.

‎The letter, comes amid demands for better access to the premium train service for passengers from south Kashmir, particularly those travelling between the Valley and Jammu.

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‎Omar Abdullah said Anantnag, being a major commercial and transport hub, caters to a large population from several adjoining districts and that a permanent stoppage would benefit a substantial number of passengers.

‎"Anantnag is a major commercial and transport hub of South Kashmir, serving a large population across several adjoining districts," the Chief Minister wrote.

‎He said a permanent halt at the station would not only improve passenger access to railway services but also support trade, tourism and other economic activities in the region.

Referring to the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express service between Jammu and Srinagar, Abdullah acknowledged the Centre's efforts to strengthen railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

‎He described the service as a major milestone in improving connectivity and opening new avenues for economic growth and development in the region.

‎The Chief Minister, however, stressed that the benefits of improved railway connectivity should extend to passengers from south Kashmir, where Anantnag serves as an important transport centre.

‎Drawing attention to the experimental stoppage, Abdullah said its continuation on a permanent basis was a matter of considerable public importance.

‎"I would, therefore, request your personal intervention in having the experimental halt at Anantnag Railway Station converted into a permanent halt, keeping in view the genuine needs and aspirations of the people of South Kashmir," he wrote.

‎The request places the issue before the Union Railway Ministry, which will have to consider whether the experimental stoppage can be incorporated into the train's regular schedule.

‎The letter does not mention any decision by the Railway Ministry on granting permanent status to the halt. (KNS)