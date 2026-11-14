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Home / Latest News / CM Omar Urges People To Adopt Healthy, Active Lifestyle On World Diabetes Day

CM Omar Urges People To Adopt Healthy, Active Lifestyle On World Diabetes Day

JAMMU, Nov 14: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged people across all age groups to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle through balanced nutrition, regular exercise and preventive care. In a post on X,...

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Daily Excelsior
01:41 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 14: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged people across all age groups to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle through balanced nutrition, regular exercise and preventive care.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that in line with this year's theme, "Early Action on Diabetes," it is important to recognise early warning signs to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

He emphasised that early detection can help in better management of diabetes and prevent serious health complications.

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