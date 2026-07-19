CM Omar To Chair High-Level Review Meeting On Adverse Weather Situation In J&K Today

Jammu, Jul 19: In view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will chair a high-level review meeting on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 6:00 PM in the Meeting Hall of the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, to assess the evolving situation and review the preparedness of various government departments.

According to an official order issued by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), the meeting has been convened to review the impact of the ongoing adverse weather conditions and evaluate the readiness of all concerned departments to respond effectively to any emergency.

The meeting will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, several Cabinet Ministers, the Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretaries of key departments, Financial Commissioners, Principal Secretary to the Government, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Deputy Commissioners, Chief Engineers of Irrigation and Flood Control, senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), JKPCC, JAKEDA, NBCC, JIO/Airtel, and other concerned agencies.

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As per the official communication, Divisional Commissioners have been directed to present a detailed PowerPoint presentation (PPT) on the prevailing weather conditions, the current ground situation, preparedness measures, and the actions taken by their respective administrations to tackle any challenges arising from the adverse weather.

Officials stationed outside Jammu have been instructed to participate in the meeting virtually from the designated conference halls in Srinagar and other respective locations.

The high-level meeting comes amid widespread concern over heavy rainfall, flash floods, and weather-related disruptions reported from several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with the government aiming to strengthen coordination among departments and ensure swift response mechanisms to safeguard lives and property.(KNC)