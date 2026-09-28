CM Omar Says ST-II Applications Under Pahari Ethnic Group Category In Uri Being Processed

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Revenue portfolio, today informed the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that applications for issuance of ST-II certificates under the Pahari Ethnic Group category in Uri Constituency are being processed strictly in accordance with the applicable statutory rules, Government guidelines and codified criteria prescribed by the Government.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice by MLA Uri, Dr. Sajjad Shafi regarding alleged administrative delays, non-processing and wrongful rejection of ST-II certificate applications, the Chief Minister said that, as per reports received from the concerned Tehsildars, all applications received under the Pahari Ethnic Group category in Uri Constituency are being processed in accordance with the prescribed procedure and eligibility criteria.

The Chief Minister clarified that no eligible application within the constituency is being subjected to any arbitrary, wrongful or unwarranted rejection.

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He said each application is examined objectively and on its individual merits, based on field verification reports, relevant revenue records/extracts and supporting documents furnished by the applicants.

The competent authorities, he added, are ensuring that the prescribed procedure and eligibility criteria are duly adhered to while processing each case.