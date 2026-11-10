CM Omar Reviews Progress Of Works Under SASCI, Stresses Time-Bound Completion

Srinagar, Nov 10: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the progress of works under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

The Chief Minister reviewed both physical and financial progress across key sectors, including Public Works, Jal Shakti, Youth Services and Sports, Power Development, and Housing & Urban Development.

Special focus was given to the Disaster Management component to augment mitigation resilience and restore infrastructure damaged in natural disasters.

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During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued several key directives, including time-bound completion of ongoing SASCI works within the sunset period to achieve financial targets under the scheme.

He also directed expedited and time-bound execution of SASCI Disaster component works to enhance overall disaster resilience.

The Chief Minister further directed early identification and creation of a robust shelf of projects to finalize the SASCI 2027-28 plan.

Emphasizing seamless inter-departmental coordination and strict adherence to timelines, the Chief Minister said maximum fund utilization must be ensured for creation of durable capital assets across Jammu & Kashmir.

Senior officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting.(GNS)