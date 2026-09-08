CM Omar Reviews Pace Of Flood Relief, Rehabilitation And Restoration Work Taken Up In Jammu Division

SRINAGAR, Sep 8: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reviewed the relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures being undertaken for people affected by this year’s floods and took stock of the ongoing restoration efforts across Jammu Division.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures being undertaken across the division.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures for families affected by loss of life, injuries and damage to houses and property. He also took stock of the assistance being provided to affected families and the status of cases seeking allotment of State land, particularly for families rendered landless due to natural calamities.

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The Chief Minister was briefed on the extensive damage caused to roads and bridges across several districts and the progress made in restoring connectivity. The meeting also reviewed the restoration of damaged road stretches being undertaken by various agencies, including R&B, NHAI, NHIDCL and SAMPARK.

Omar Abdullah stressed the need for coordinated and time-bound restoration of damaged infrastructure, with priority to be accorded to restoring connectivity to affected and remote areas. He called for close monitoring of restoration works and directed the concerned departments to ensure that temporary arrangements are followed by durable and permanent restoration works wherever required.

The meeting also reviewed the damage caused to livestock, cattle sheds and crops, besides taking stock of the availability and utilisation of disaster relief funds across the districts.

The Chief Minister directed the administration and concerned departments to remain prepared to respond promptly to any further weather-related eventuality and ensure that relief reaches affected people without delay. He emphasised the need for continued inter-departmental coordination and regular monitoring of relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana and Javid Dar, and Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra, ACS to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, ACS PDD, ACS PWD, Principal Secretary Home, Commandant General SDRF, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Administrative Secretaries of Health & Medical Education and School Education, IGP Traffic J&K, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division, HoDs of several departments, representatives of BRO, SAMPARK, NHAI, NHIDCL and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

Jammu-based officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.