CM Omar Plans Patient Guest Houses In Amritsar, Chandigarh; Says Ladakh Must Seek Written Safeguards

Chandigarh, Sept 17: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced plans to expand accommodation for patients and their families travelling from the union Territory to Amritsar and Chandigarh for medical treatment, while also speaking on Ladakh's demands, digital payments and investment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah said the Jammu and Kashmir government's old heritage guest house in Amritsar, which had remained neglected for years, is being renovated and restored. A new block would also be built on vacant land behind the existing building, with rooms, dormitories and suites.

The facility will be made available to people from Jammu and Kashmir who travel to Amritsar for medical treatment and often face difficulties finding affordable accommodation, he told a news conference.

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"We want to ensure that patients coming from Jammu and Kashmir for treatment, and their family members accompanying them, have a place to stay and do not face unnecessary hardship," Abdullah said.

A similar accommodation facility is being developed on Jammu and Kashmir government property in Chandigarh's Sector 17, he said. It would cater to patients and attendants travelling for treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and other medical institutions in Chandigarh.

Abdullah also reiterated his advice to leaders in Ladakh to seek written and legally backed assurances from the central government rather than rely solely on verbal commitments.

"Ladakh has its own issues and we have our own problems. As a friend and well-wisher, my advice to the leadership of Ladakh is not to rely on verbal assurances. Whatever is promised should be given in writing and officially signed," Abdullah said.

His remarks come amid talks between Ladakh representatives and the central government over constitutional safeguards, including demands related to land and employment. Abdullah has cited Jammu and Kashmir's experience over the restoration of statehood while making the argument for written commitments. His comments on written guarantees were also reported on Wednesday during a visit to Pulwama.

On a debate over possible charges linked to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, Abdullah said ordinary users should be protected from additional costs and distinguished person-to-person transfers from commercial transactions.

"Person-to-person money transfers carry no charge," Abdullah said, adding that ordinary consumers should be spared any fee. "If companies are charged, then I have no objection," he said, arguing that maintaining the digital payment infrastructure involves substantial costs.

Turning to Jammu and Kashmir's economy, Abdullah said investment had not materialised on the scale that had been expected after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

He said Jammu and Kashmir's geography and economic conditions meant it could not simply replicate an industrial model suited to states such as neighbouring Punjab.

"We have to look at what suits Jammu and Kashmir and what raw material is locally available," Abdullah said.

The government would therefore focus on sectors including agriculture, horticulture, agro-processing and dairy farming, he said, with the aim of building economic activity around Jammu and Kashmir's existing resources and generating local employment.

Abdullah said an investment strategy for the region had to take account of its terrain, resources and local economic strengths rather than depend primarily on large, heavy industrial projects. (Agencies)