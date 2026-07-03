CM Omar Meets MLAs, Trade And Tourism Stakeholders; Reviews Development, Business And Tourism Issues

SRINAGAR, Jul 3: Several public representatives and delegations and various stakeholders today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Raabita, during which a wide range of issues relating to development, public welfare, trade, tourism and business were discussed.

MLA Jasrota Rajiv Jasrotia, MLA Habba Kadal Shamima Firdous and MLA Doda Mehraj Malik, called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of the developmental priorities and public welfare concerns of their respective constituencies.

The legislators highlighted various issues requiring the government’s attention, including infrastructure development, delivery of public services, implementation of ongoing development projects and other constituency-specific matters aimed at improving the quality of life of the people.

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The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to their concerns and assured them that all genuine issues would be examined for appropriate action.

A delegation led by President Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Mohammad Yaseen Khan, met the chief minister and raised issues concerning the trade and business community.

Another delegation led by Chairman of the Tourist Trade Interest Guild,Zahoor Ahmed Karnai, also met the Chief Minister.

The delegation discussed measures for the promotion of tourism in Kashmir. Various initiatives aimed at boosting tourist inflow, expanding outreach and strengthening the tourism sector were also deliberated upon.

The Chief Minister appreciated the constructive suggestions put forward during the meetings and reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining regular engagement with public representatives, trade organisations and other stakeholders to ensure responsive governance, inclusive development and sustained economic progress across Jammu and Kashmir.