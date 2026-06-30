CM Omar Lays Roadmap For J&K’s First International Film Festival, Aims To Restore Kashmir’s Role In Cinematic Production

SRINAGAR, Jun 30: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a review meeting to assess preparations for the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK)-2026, envisaged as a landmark initiative to revive the region’s cinematic legacy.

The meeting held extensive deliberations on the festival’s vision, its screening & programming strategy, branding, digital outreach, industry partnerships and international participation.

Director Information & Public Relations Shreya Singhal gave a comprehensive presentation outlining the proposed framework for the inaugural edition of the festival.

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Reviewing the proposals, the Chief Minister said the International Film Festival should evolve into a globally recognized cinematic event celebrating storytelling while showcasing Jammu & Kashmir’s breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions and emerging creative talent. He stressed the need to deliver a professionally curated festival of international standards capable of attracting renowned filmmakers, producers, artists and cinema enthusiasts from across the world.

CM Omar Abdullah underlined that the festival must not be viewed merely as a film event but as a defining cultural and economic platform for Jammu & Kashmir. He said it should generate opportunities in tourism, investment, employment and the creative economy while reaffirming J&K’s historic place as India’s preferred destination for film production, creative pursuits and cinematic tourism.

Emphasizing the importance of nurturing the local creative ecosystem, the Chief Minister directed that local filmmakers, writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, technicians, photographers, designers, artisans, craftsmen and other creative professionals be meaningfully integrated with the film festival through exhibitions, facilitating networking opportunities and business engagements.

He further instructed the organizers to facilitate structured interactions between local talent and eminent national and international filmmakers, producers, directors, actors and industry experts through master-class & in-conversation sessions, workshops, panel discussions, mentoring sessions and knowledge-sharing programmes.

Such engagements, he said, would provide aspiring professionals from Jammu & Kashmir with global exposure, technical expertise and industry networks while encouraging innovation and excellence in filmmaking.

The Chief Minister also called for instituting a special segment to recognize distinguished actors, filmmakers, directors, producers, cinematographers, musicians and other cinema personalities who have played a significant role in keeping Jammu & Kashmir’s cinematic legacy alive by creating memorable films in the region over the decades.

Recognizing their contribution, he said, would celebrate Kashmir’s enduring association with Indian cinema while inspiring a renewed partnership between the film industry and Jammu & Kashmir.

Highlighting the festival’s wider developmental potential, the Chief Minister said it should also create meaningful opportunities for local artisans, craftspeople, entrepreneurs, tourism stakeholders, ensuring that the benefits of the event extend well beyond the film fraternity. He directed the concerned departments to make the festival a comprehensive celebration of Jammu & Kashmir’s artistic, cultural and entrepreneurial excellence.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the festival’s branding strategy, global outreach, programming, digital engagement, technical collaborations, venue management, audience experience, promotional campaigns and institutional partnerships. The proposed festival will feature international competition, Indian cinema, documentaries, short films, student films, animation, regional cinema, industry forums, workshops and cultural programmes.

The proposed four-day festival, scheduled to be held in September 2026, will host screenings across multiple venues, offering an immersive experience for filmmakers, delegates and audiences.

The meeting also reviewed proposals for developing a dedicated digital ecosystem, including a festival website and an AI-enabled mobile application to facilitate film submissions, registrations, accreditation, scheduling, audience engagement, media outreach and real-time festival management. Plans for an integrated social media campaign and global promotional strategy also came up for discussion.

Proposals relating to technical partnerships with premier film institutions for festival curation, jury support, capacity building and specialized training for local youth were also deliberated upon. The festival is expected to bring together eminent filmmakers, actors, producers, technicians, film critics and cultural personalities from India and abroad.

Reiterating his vision, the Chief Minister said the International Film Festival should firmly establish Jammu & Kashmir as a world-class destination for cinema while leveraging the opportunities created under the J&K Film Policy to attract greater investment, film productions and creative enterprises. He directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination and ensure timely completion of all preparatory activities for the successful conduct of the inaugural festival.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Information, R Alice Vaz, Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Zubair Ahmad, Director Information Shreya Singhal, Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, Joint Director Information, Jammu, Deepak Dubey, senior officers from the Tourism and General Administration Department, representatives of NFDC and other concerned officers.