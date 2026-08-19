CM Omar Inspects Proposed Barbar Shah Bridge Site, Reviews Connectivity Plans For Shehar-E-Khaas

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday inspected the proposed site for a new bridge at Barbar Shah as part of a detailed tour of Srinagar city, taking stock of infrastructure plans aimed at improving connectivity with the historic Shehar-e-Khaas.

According to news agency KNC, the proposed bridge is envisaged as an important urban connectivity project that could help streamline traffic movement towards the old city and provide commuters with a more convenient route.

The project is expected to contribute towards reducing traffic congestion in one of Srinagar’s busy areas while strengthening connectivity between different parts of the city and improving overall urban mobility.

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During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the proposed infrastructure and discussed various aspects related to the project, including its potential role in addressing traffic-related challenges and improving access to the historic city centre.

The inspection was part of Omar Abdullah’s extensive Srinagar tour to review ongoing development works as well as proposed infrastructure projects across the city.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Fazlul Haseeb and other senior officials.

The visit comes amid continued efforts by the administration to strengthen Srinagar’s urban infrastructure, improve traffic management and enhance connectivity for residents and commuters.