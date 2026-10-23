Srinagar, Oct 23: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for civic and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 14.33 crore in the Beerwah Assembly constituency of Budgam district.

Abdullah inaugurated the two-span truss girder bridge over Nallah Sukhnag with each span measuring 35 metres, and laid foundation stones for the beautification of Nallah Sukhnag with walkways and lighting, along with the overall beautification of Beerwah town, it said.

"Chief Minister today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for civic and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 14.33 crore at Beerwah, Budgam, strengthening connectivity and enhancing public amenities in the district," the CM's Office said in a post on X.

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These projects will improve everyday mobility, create welcoming public spaces and boost Beerwah's tourism potential, it added.

Speaking to reporters there later, Abdullah said the government's endeavour is to accelerate developmental work across every region.

"That was precisely my purpose for visiting Beerwah today. In any case, I share a special personal attachment with the Beerwah Assembly constituency, because I have never forgotten the favour the voters of Beerwah bestowed upon me during the 2014 elections. Back then, I had told the people here that I would remain grateful to them for life and would keep working to repay that debt," he said.

He said that after assuming power, it has been his and his colleagues' earnest effort to ensure substantial work continues through the local MLA.

He said the people of the area had grievances that the electricity receiving station was very old and needed capacity enhancement. "Today, the foundation stone for that receiving station was laid. In about four to five months, this station will become operational," he said.

Responding to a question about the demand for a sports stadium in the constituency, Abdullah said he has no objection at all, and he personally believes there should be a stadium. The MLA and the DC will jointly identify a suitable site for the stadium, he said.

The chief minister said that the government could not complete road projects due to material supply shortages. "In several areas where we had allocated funds, we couldn't utilise them because materials weren't available. We will reallocate those funds this year. But next year, God willing, the roads we were supposed to take up, including your main road, will be addressed," he said. (Agencies)