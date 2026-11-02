CM Omar Directs Ministers To Fast-Track Development Works, Ensure Winter Preparedness

Jammu, Nov 2: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday directed ministers to fast-track ongoing development works, strengthen public grievance redressal and ensure adequate winter preparedness.

Abdullah chaired a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to assess administrative functioning and developmental priorities. The meeting was convened soon after the reopening of offices following Darbar Move.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed newly-appointed ministers to undertake immediate reviews of their respective departments, expedite ongoing development projects and prioritise addressing public grievances, his office said in a post on X.

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With the working season nearing its end, the chief minister stressed the need to accelerate project execution, ensure adequate winter preparedness and maintain sufficient stocks of essential commodities, particularly in remote areas.

Abdullah also emphasised time-bound and people-centric budgetary planning, directing departments to formulate proposals in line with the needs, aspirations and priorities of the people. (Agencies)