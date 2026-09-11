CM Omar Congratulates Sheetal Devi For Her Gold At World Archery Para Series Stage III

SRINAGAR, Sep 11: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday congratulated Para Archer Sheetal Devi on winning the Gold Medal at the World Archery Para Series Stage III, saying her achievement is a proud moment for the nation.

"Chief Minister congratulated Para Archer Sheetal Devi on winning the Gold Medal at the World Archery Para Series 2026, Stage III. He said her remarkable achievement of winning Gold in the Women's Compound Individual Event and Bronze in the Compound Mixed Team Event is a proud moment for the entire nation, and wished her continued success in all her future endeavours," the CM's office said in a post on X.

Devi, 19, born in Kishtwar district in the Jammu region, won her maiden individual gold medal in the compound women's final at the World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad.