CM Omar Congratulates J&K Wushu, Taekwondo Teams On Winning National School Games Trophies

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Wushu and Taekwondo teams for winning the Overall Team Trophy in both disciplines at the 70th National School Games hosted at the Government College of Physical Education, Ganderbal.

Jammu and Kashmir delivered an impressive performance, winning 22 medals across the two disciplines. In Taekwondo, held from October 22 to 26, the team secured 14 medals, including four gold, three silver and seven bronze. In Wushu, held from October 15 to 19, the team bagged eight medals, comprising one gold, two silver and five bronze.

The Chief Minister had inaugurated the 70th National School Games on October 15. The event brought together over 1,300 young athletes from 23 States and Union Territories, providing a platform for emerging sporting talent from across the country.

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Congratulating the young champions, Omar Abdullah said their achievements reflected Jammu and Kashmir’s growing sporting potential and the dedication and hard work of its young athletes. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sporting excellence across Jammu and Kashmir.

The 70th National School Games were organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).