CM Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 10L Each For Kin Of 2 Migrant Labourers Killed In Kulgam Terror Attack

Srinagar, Aug 1: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh, who were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district a day earlier.

The amount is in addition to the immediate assistance of Rs 6 lakh each announced by the district administration.

"The chief minister has strongly condemned the dastardly killing of two labourers in Kulgam and expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives.

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"He announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. This will be in addition to the immediate assistance of Rs 6 lakh each to be provided by the district administration," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Abdullah also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed that the government stood firmly with them during this difficult time, it added.

Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their 20s, were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Friday evening.

Officials said Ratray succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital, while Bopinder was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to the SKIMS Hospital in Soura, where he died during treatment.