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Home / Latest News / Omar Abdullah Condemns Killing Of Policeman In Anantnag Terror Attack

Omar Abdullah Condemns Killing Of Policeman In Anantnag Terror Attack

SRINAGAR, July 22:  Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on  Wednesday condemned the killing of a policeman in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. "Deeply saddened by the death in the line of duty of Head Constable...

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Daily Excelsior
04:01 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, July 22:  Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on  Wednesday condemned the killing of a policeman in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Deeply saddened by the death in the line of duty of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain of IRP 3rd Battalion J&K Police. HC Hussain made the ultimate sacrifice in a cowardly terror attack in the Anantnag area of South Kashmir.

"I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat," Abdullah said on X.

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Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, posted on Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by a terrorist at Lal Chowk in Anantnag around 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

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