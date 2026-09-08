CM Omar Abdullah Watches ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ At INOX Multiplex

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today watched Mirzapur: The Movie at INOX Multiplex, Shivpora, Srinagar, as one of the films being screened during the ongoing International Film Festival Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), being held under the theme ‘Rang-e-Cinema’.

The screening provided the Chief Minister an opportunity to experience the festival’s celebration of cinema alongside film enthusiasts and audiences. The IFFJK, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) last evening, is bringing together filmmakers, artists and cinema enthusiasts from across India and abroad, with a diverse range of films being showcased during the festival.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the lead actors of Mirzapur: The Movie, including Pankaj Tripathi, who reprises his popular character of Kaleen Bhaiya, and Divyenndu, known for his portrayal of Munna Bhaiya in the hit Mirzapur series.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister felicitated the actors and appreciated their contribution to Indian cinema. He welcomed them to Jammu & Kashmir and expressed happiness over their participation in the maiden edition of IFFJK.

The Chief Minister said that the presence of leading artistes and filmmakers in Jammu & Kashmir would further strengthen the region’s association with cinema and contribute to building a vibrant film ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir was inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at SKICC on the evening of September 7. The four-day festival is bringing together filmmakers, artists, delegates and cinema enthusiasts from across the world, with participation from over 30 countries and more than 130 films being showcased during the festival.

The IFFJK is being organised to celebrate the enduring relationship between Jammu & Kashmir and cinema, while providing a platform for filmmakers and audiences to engage with diverse cinematic traditions from across the world.

Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, Director Information Shreya Singhal and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.