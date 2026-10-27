CM Omar Abdullah Visits Newly Inducted Cabinet Colleagues At Civil Secretariat

Congratulates ministers, expresses confidence in their role in advancing J&K’s developmental agenda

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today visited the office chambers of newly inducted Cabinet colleagues at the Civil Secretariat here to congratulate them on assuming office and extend his best wishes for their tenure.

The Chief Minister personally visited the office chambers of all the newly inducted ministers and congratulated Ali Mohammad Sagar, Saifullah Mir, Shamim Firdous and Altaf Ahmed Wani, expressing confidence that they would discharge their responsibilities with dedication and contribute to effective governance and the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasising the importance of collective efforts, Omar Abdullah underscored the role of the ministers in advancing the government’s developmental agenda and ensuring public welfare. He expressed hope that their experience and commitment would further strengthen the government’s efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

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The newly inducted ministers thanked the Chief Minister for his visit and encouraging words, reaffirming their commitment to working collectively under his leadership to deliver on the promises made to the public.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Sakina Itoo and Javid Ahmed Dar, his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Director Estates Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, and other senior officers and officials.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to the newly inducted ministers at Lok Bhawan.