CM Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Hit Rajouri, Reviews Relief Measures

JAMMU, Aug 6: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited flood-affected areas of Rajouri district to assess the damage caused by last month's rain fury, and review relief and rehabilitation measures.

The chief minister's visit came a day after he toured flash flood and landslide-hit areas of neighbouring Poonch district, where 16 people were killed and six others remain missing following the devastating rains.

"Continuing my visit to flood-affected areas, I will visit Rajouri today to assess the damage caused by the recent floods and landslides, interact with affected families, and review ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts," Abdullah posted on X before the visit. He said he would also hold a meeting with the district administration to ensure timely assistance to the affected people.

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Accompanied by local legislators, the chief minister visited several flood-ravaged localities, including the worst-hit Bela colony and bus stand area, where he interacted with residents and took stock of the damage, officials said.

Locals urged the chief minister to sanction the construction of a strong concrete embankment to protect residential areas from future floods in Bela colony area and raised various demands related to restoration and rehabilitation.

Congress MLA from Rajouri, Iftkhar Ahmed, who accompanied Abdullah during the visit, highlighted the need for immediate relief, restoration and long-term rehabilitation of affected families.

Ahmed also urged the chief minister to release funds for the long-pending Mini Secretariat project in Rajouri, saying the existing district administrative complex was unsafe and that the new facility was essential for efficient public service delivery. Senior civil and police officers accompanied the chief minister during the visit, the officials said.

On Wednesday, Abdullah travelled to Poonch via the Mughal Road from Srinagar to review the ground situation in flood- and landslide-hit areas in Poonch.

Last month's heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides across parts of the Jammu region, claiming 26 lives and leaving five people missing in Rajouri district, while Poonch recorded 16 deaths.