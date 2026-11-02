CM Omar Abdullah Visits Fire-Ravaged Jammu Market, Takes Stock Of Damage

Jammu, Nov 2: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday visited the fire-ravaged Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station and took stock of the damage caused by a massive blaze that recently gutted dozens of shops, reducing a bustling commercial stretch to rubble.

During his visit, the chief minister assessed the extent of destruction and interacted with the businessmen who suffered substantial financial losses in the devastating fire.

Late Sunday night, the massive blaze broke out in the market and continued for several hours, engulfing at least 40 shops and destroying property worth crores.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Transport Minister Javed Ahmed Rana had separately visited the fire-affected shopkeepers last week to assess the situation and express solidarity with the victims.

They assured the affected traders that the government was fully conscious of their difficulties and stood firmly with them during this challenging period.

They informed that the relief cases of all affected shopkeepers had already been forwarded by the district administration to the chief minister for consideration and sanction of appropriate financial assistance.