CM Omar Abdullah Urges Punjab CM To Stop Unauthorized Levy On Livestock Transport Vehicles

SRINAGAR, Jun 29: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking his intervention to address the issue of alleged unauthorized fee collection from livestock transport vehicles transiting through Punjab and ensure the unhindered movement of livestock consignments destined for Jammu & Kashmir.

In his letter, the Chief Minister highlighted the concerns raised by the All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Union regarding the difficulties being faced by livestock traders and transporters while transporting livestock through Punjab.

The Chief Minister informed his Punjab counterpart that livestock-laden vehicles bound for Jammu & Kashmir are reportedly being stopped by certain contractor groups operating in connection with cattle fairs and subjected to unauthorized fee collection despite carrying all valid permits and statutory documentation.

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He pointed out that such interruptions are causing avoidable delays, financial losses and hardship to transporters, while also adversely affecting animal welfare.

Referring to the findings of an internal committee constituted by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said the committee had found that transporters were reportedly being compelled to make substantial payments per vehicle during transit without any apparent legal sanction.

The Chief Minister further noted that livestock movement is exempt from GST and observed that the continued imposition of such charges is placing an additional burden on the livestock trade, with consequential implications for meat prices and consumers across Jammu & Kashmir.

Emphasizing the longstanding ties between the two neighbouring states, Omar Abdullah said Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir share enduring bonds of friendship, cooperation and economic interdependence. He observed that any such practices, if found to be occurring, are inconsistent with the spirit of mutual cooperation that has traditionally characterized relations between the two governments and have understandably caused concern among the trading community.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to reports that the tendering process relating to cattle fairs in Punjab is likely to commence shortly.

He conveyed the apprehensions expressed by stakeholders that, unless appropriate safeguards are put in place, the alleged practices may continue during the forthcoming contract period, leading to recurring financial hardship for livestock traders.

Seeking Punjab’s intervention, Omar Abdullah requested Bhagwant Mann to have the matter examined and ensure the smooth, secure and unhindered movement of livestock transport vehicles through Punjab. He also urged that no unauthorized interference or collection of charges be permitted from transporters carrying valid documentation and complying with all statutory requirements.

Expressing confidence in the spirit of cooperation between the two governments, the Chief Minister conveyed his gratitude in advance for Punjab’s support in resolving the issue in the interest of traders, consumers and the seamless movement of essential livestock supplies between the two regions.