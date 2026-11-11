Jammu, Nov 11: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will conduct a comprehensive review of developmental activities, inaugurate public infrastructure projects, and lay foundation stones for several new works on Wednesday in Udhampur and Reasi districts.

A spokesman said that the Chief Minister will be accompanied by cabinet ministers, the Advisor to the Chief Minister, and local MLAs.

Senior administrative officers will also participate in the reviews.

Advertisement

During the day-long tour, the Chief Minister will visit Udhampur district in the forenoon and Reasi district in the afternoon, he said.

In both districts, the spokesman said that the Chief Minister will chair high-level review meetings with local administrations to assess the physical and financial progress of ongoing developmental works, winter preparedness, and key welfare initiatives.

He will also inaugurate completed public infrastructure projects and lay foundation stones for major new works aimed at enhancing the developmental profile of these districts and improving public service delivery.