CM Omar Abdullah To Introduce Five Bills, Including GST, Ministers’ Salaries And Pension Amendments

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to introduce five government bills in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, September 28, according to the Supplementary List of Business issued by the J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The bills cover amendments related to Goods and Services Tax, salaries of ministers, allowances of legislators, members’ pensions, and decriminalisation and rationalisation of offences aimed at easing the ease of living and doing business.

According to the supplementary business list, the five bills to be introduced are.J&K Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill, 2026

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in his capacity as Minister Incharge Finance, will introduce a bill seeking to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The legislation is listed as L.A. Bill No. 12 of 2026 and has already been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.Bill to Amend Ministers’ Salaries Act

Omar Abdullah, as Minister Incharge Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, will introduce a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Ministers’ and Ministers of State Salaries Act, 1956.

The proposed legislation is listed as L.A. Bill No. 13 of 2026 and has also been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.Bill on Salaries and Allowances of Legislators

The Chief Minister will also introduce a bill seeking amendments to the Salaries and Allowances of Members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Act, 1960.

The bill, listed as L.A. Bill No. 14 of 2026, also covers matters connected with or incidental to the proposed amendments.

Bill to Amend Members’ Pension Act

Another bill listed for introduction seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members’ Pension Act, 1984.

The legislation is listed as L.A. Bill No. 15 of 2026 and has already been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.Decriminalisation and Ease of Doing Business Bill

The fifth legislation concerns amendments to certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences for ease of living and ease of doing business.

The bill also proposes repeal of certain enactments and matters connected with or incidental to the proposed changes.

It is listed as L.A. Bill No. 16 of 2026 and has been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.

The supplementary list was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Srinagar, and is dated September 28, 2026. The document is signed by Manoj Kumar Pandit, Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly.

The introduction of the five bills forms part of the Assembly’s legislative business scheduled for Monday.(KNC)