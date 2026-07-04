CM Omar Abdullah Thanks Centre For Withdrawing Srinagar Airport Closure Plan

Srinagar, Jul 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu for withdrawing the proposed closure plan at Srinagar Airport, saying the decision would provide major relief to travellers and the tourism sector.

In a post on X, CM Omar expressed gratitude to the two Union Ministers for acceding to the Jammu and Kashmir government's request to suspend the airport closure order.

He said the proposed closure had created considerable inconvenience for regular travellers and had forced several tour groups and tourists to cancel their planned visits to Kashmir.

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"Grateful to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Ji for acceding to our request and suspending the airport closure order. This closure had created a lot of difficulties for regular travellers and forced tour groups/tourists to cancel planned visits," Omar wrote on X. (JKNS)