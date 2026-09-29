CM Omar Abdullah Says Clerical Errors Being Rectified In J&K Land Records

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that more than 1.3 million clerical errors in land records have been identified and rectified as part of the ongoing digitization and verification of Jamabandis across Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question tabled by MLA Devyani Rana during the Question Hour of the ongoing Autumn Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Revenue portfolio, said that verification of digitized Jamabandis is currently under progress in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said a robust digitization process, followed by an extensive error-rectification mechanism, has been put in place to ensure that the digitized Jamabandis are accurate and error-free.

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The Chief Minister informed the House that the land-records system has been transitioned from a static Oracle SQL-based database to a dynamic PostgreSQL platform. Under close supervision, error correction has been undertaken across the entire land records, with more than 1.3 million clerical errors identified and rectified.

He said each entry in the digitized record is subjected to a three-stage verification process through the Maker-Checker-Approver framework. A digital record is also maintained of any changes carried out in the Jamabandi to ensure accountability and traceability.

Highlighting measures taken to enhance public confidence in the land records, the Chief Minister said more than 6,800 village-level grievance redressal camps have been held across J&K for public reading of land records and disposal of grievances.

He said the JK Zameen Sudhaar Portal has been developed to enable the public to view their land records online and register grievances. The grievances registered through the portal are monitored to ensure their timely disposal.

The Chief Minister further informed that, in collaboration with BISAG-N, a robust and secure Backlog Mutation Module has been developed for systematic updation of Record of Rights (RoR) data up to the year 2026.

For effective supervision and field-level verification, Senior Revenue Officers have been designated as District Mentors and Prabhari officers. UT-level, district-level and inter-tehsil verification teams are also engaged in the verification of digitized records.

Responding to the question regarding pending mutations, discrepancies and correction cases between original/manual revenue records and digitized Jamabandis, the Chief Minister said the verification process is underway across all districts and the same institutional mechanisms are being used for identification and rectification of discrepancies.

On the issue of erroneous Jamabandi entries affecting ownership, inheritance, partition or transfer of land, the Chief Minister said digitized records have been made available on the JK Zameen Sudhaar Portal, enabling landowners to inspect their records and submit grievances. Verification has also been undertaken through grievance camps and the digitization portal.

He said grievances involving clerical or other non-quasi-judicial errors are examined and corrected by the competent revenue authorities under the prescribed procedure.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the ongoing verification, error-correction and grievance-redressal mechanisms are aimed at ensuring accuracy, transparency and accountability in Jammu and Kashmir’s land records.