CM Omar Abdullah Rubbishes Corruption Charges By BJP, Says Launch A Probe

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday dared the BJP to have a probe conducted into the corruption charges it has levelled, saying his government does not control any investigative agency.

"Even if we assume for a second that their allegation is true, we don't even have the power to conceal such things. Tell me, which investigative agency is under my control? Not even one," he said.

"I don't have (control over) police; I don't have the Crime Branch; I don't have the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), let alone the central agencies," Abdullah told reporters here after conducting an extensive tour of the Srinagar city.

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His response came to question about the BJP protesting in Jammu region against his government over allegations of corruption in recruitment.

The chief minister questioned whether any investigative agency has stated that corruption has taken place and asked the BJP -- which is in power at the Centre -- to have a case registered and an investigation conducted.

"Control over these investigative agencies lies with the BJP. Go ahead, conduct an investigation. If corruption has truly taken place, register a case and take action against them. But these baseless allegations are just being made unnecessarily," Abdullah added.

To a question about the delivery of the promises made in his party's election manifesto, Abdullah said his government had the mandate for five years and not one.

"Has it been five years? Did I fall asleep for three years? It hasn't even been two years yet. I have stated from day one that the National Conference did not give its manifesto for a single day, a week, a month or a single year. It is a five-year roadmap. Ask me this question after five years, and I will give you a detailed answer," he said.

The Chief Minister, however, said his Government has not ignored the manifesto as "every single point has been touched upon somewhere or the other".

"Moving forward, whatever remains to be done, we will do it," he added.

In response to a question over the FIR filed in the Ladakh Union territory's Kargil over alleged objectionable remarks against the departed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Abdullah said that while he was not aware of the details, "no one should use derogatory language against any religious leader".

"Everyone has sentiments, regardless of which religion they belong to. So, if someone has made such statements that have hurt the sentiments... Â”not just of the people of Kargil, but the Shia community resides worldwide... Their feelings shouldn't be hurt. Whatever legal action police need to take, they should take it," he said. (Agencies)