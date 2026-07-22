CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Works Undertaken In Rain-Hit Parts Of J&K

Srinagar, Jul 22: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reviewed the response of the government in the aftermath of the rains that have caused intense damage in some parts of the union territory.

At least 23 people have lost their lives and seven others are missing in separate incidents of flash floods and landslides in Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts since Sunday, while the prolonged spell of heavy rain has caused extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property, washed away roads and bridges, disrupted power and water supply in several areas.

"The Chief Minister today chaired another review meeting in Srinagar to oversee the response and measures undertaken by the Government in the aftermath of the heavy rains," Abdullah posted on his official X handle.

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The chief minister reviewed the restoration of essential services, road connectivity, relief operations and district-wise preparedness.

The meeting was informed that electricity supply in the affected areas is expected to be substantially restored by this evening.

"While @sakinaitoo attended the meeting in persons, the Hon'ble Ministers @JavedRanaa and @satishsharmajnk attended the meeting virtually from Rajouri," he said.

Abdullah said he directed all departments to remain on high alert, expedite restoration works, ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, and pre-position food grains and other essential items in vulnerable areas.

He also stressed continuous monitoring of vulnerable habitations and a swift on-ground response until normalcy is fully restored.