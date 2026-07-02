CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Shopian’s Progress, Dedicates ₹76 Crore Development Package For District

SHOPIAN, Jul 2: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of District Shopian to assess the progress of developmental works, implementation of key government schemes and the overall delivery of public services, while reiterating his government’s commitment to ensuring balanced and equitable development across the district.

During his visit, the Chief Minister dedicated development projects worth over ₹76 crore to the people of Shopian, laid the foundation of major infrastructure works and interacted with farmers, fruit growers and public delegations to take stock of their concerns.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education Sakina Itoo, Minister for Agriculture Production Department Javid Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Members of Legislative Assembly Shabir Ahmad Kullay (Shopian) and Showkat Hussain Ganai (Zainapora).

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Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Heads of Departments, district officers and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on accelerating infrastructure development, strengthening essential public services and ensuring the timely completion of ongoing developmental projects so that their benefits reach the people without delay.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian gave a detailed presentation highlighting the district profile, progress achieved under centrally sponsored schemes, physical and financial status of various departments, and the implementation of major developmental projects currently underway.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister commended the Deputy Commissioner and his entire team for their efforts in implementing developmental programmes in the district.

Describing Shopian as a geographically small but strategically significant district with unique developmental challenges, Omar Abdullah observed that its identity is intrinsically linked to its world-renowned apple industry, scenic beauty and the historic Mughal Road. He said the government is committed to further strengthening these assets through focused investments and sustained developmental interventions.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the prevailing financial constraints facing Jammu and Kashmir but asserted that these would not become an obstacle to the district’s progress.

“There will be no injustice with Shopian or with any Assembly constituency of the district despite our financial limitations,” he said, assuring the elected representatives that every issue and demand raised during the meeting had been carefully noted and would be addressed in a time-bound manner.

He directed officers to immediately rectify shortcomings wherever identified and expedite action on the developmental demands projected by the legislators.

Emphasising effective implementation of projects sanctioned under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), the Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner to personally monitor these works to ensure timely execution.

He observed that the scheme carries strict timelines and requires close supervision to maintain the pace of implementation.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall developmental progress reflected during the review, the Chief Minister appreciated the constructive feedback provided by the legislators and assured them that all genuine public grievances would be addressed to the fullest extent possible.

He also thanked the elected representatives for their active participation in the review meeting and appreciated the district administration for its dedicated efforts towards public service delivery.

Earlier, the Chief Minister dedicated and laid the foundation of 13 developmental projects with a cumulative cost of ₹76.45 crore, spanning the sectors of roads, bridges, drinking water supply, urban development, rural infrastructure and horticulture.

The projects inaugurated included the upgradation of the Shirmal-Wathoo-Matipora road, water supply schemes at Shadab Karewa, Domwani, Adijen Gadipora and Rebon Khojpora, construction of residential accommodation for Panchayati Raj Institution members at Gagren, the Trenz-Sheikhpora Bridge and the upgradation of the Safanagri-Lamine Darbagh Wachi Road.

The Chief Minister also laid the e-foundation for construction of the Doompora multi-cell causeway, beautification of Shopian town through improved drains, lanes and street lighting, establishment of a mechanical windrow composting unit at the Mega Fruit and Vegetable Mandi Aglar, and a pasteurised compost making unit at Allowpora.

At Aglar, he physically laid the foundation stone for the construction of an auction platform at the Mega Fruit and Vegetable Mandi, aimed at strengthening post-harvest infrastructure and improving marketing facilities for growers.

While interacting with representatives of the Fruit Mandi Association, farmer groups and horticulturists at Aglar, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing the hardships faced by the farming community.

He said agriculture and allied sectors remain the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy and assured that the government is fully focused on strengthening the sector through better infrastructure, market access and farmer-centric interventions.

Responding to issues raised by the representatives, Omar Abdullah assured that concerns relating to controlled atmosphere (CA) storage facilities, availability of shops, marketing infrastructure and other genuine demands would be addressed on priority.

He further assured growers that the government would take concrete measures to tackle the menace of spurious pesticides and work towards introducing effective solutions for weather-based crop insurance, hailstorm protection nets and other risk mitigation measures to safeguard the interests of farmers and fruit growers.

Earlier, representatives of the Fruit Mandi Association highlighted several issues affecting the horticulture sector and sought the government’s intervention for improving marketing facilities, storage infrastructure and farmer welfare.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister met several public delegations from different parts of Shopian district, who apprised him of various local issues, developmental demands and public grievances.

Giving a patient hearing to the delegations, he assured them that all genuine issues would be examined and addressed on priority.

The Chief Minister also visited exhibition stalls put up by various government departments and local entrepreneurs, where he inspected locally produced agricultural, horticultural and value-added products, appreciating the efforts being made to promote local enterprise and rural livelihoods.