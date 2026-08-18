CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Preparations For Maiden International Film Festival Of J&K

Srinagar, Aug 18: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the maiden International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), scheduled to be held here from September 7 to 10.

"Chief Minister chaired a comprehensive review meeting today to assess preparations for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, scheduled from September 7 to 10," read a post from his official X handle.

The festival will feature film screenings, masterclasses for emerging filmmakers and cultural performances, he said.

Abdullah directed officials to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir's rich heritage, cuisine, handicrafts, art forms and iconic tourist destinations are prominently showcased during the festival.

He also called for meticulous planning and seamless inter-departmental coordination to establish IFFJK as an annual event on the global film calendar.

The first edition of the festival has received an overwhelming response from filmmakers with more than 1,100 entries for the event.