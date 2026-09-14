CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Health Sector Reforms In J&K

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a meeting to review the health sector reforms and the roadmap for further strengthening healthcare services across Jammu and Kashmir.

Director SKIMS; Principals of all Government Medical Colleges of J&K; Principal SKIMS Medical College & Hospital, Mission Director National Health Mission J&K; Managing Director J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited; Commissioner Food & Drug Administration and other concerned officers also attended the meeting. Officers stationed outside Srinagar participated through video conferencing.

Detailed presentations were made by the respective heads of the Advisory Committee on various aspects of the health sector, including healthcare infrastructure, medical education, specialized healthcare services, digital health, public health and human resource requirements.

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The meeting reviewed the progress made in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and services across J&K and took stock of the requirements and priorities for further improvement in the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the Health Department for the steps taken over the last nearly two years to address man power shortages as well as infrastructure and equipment deficiencies.

“I appreciate all the steps that the Health Department has taken over the last almost two years, both in terms of addressinginfrastructure and equipment deficiencies,” he said.

Chief Minister advised the department to focus on filling up critical gaps in the system as per the expected budgetary allocations and the report of the Advisory Committee would serve as the road map in this direction. CM said that the elaborate and extensive reforms plan would require huge funding and the report on the reforms to be undertaken suggest what should our healthcare system look like in an ideal situation but the financial resources required may not be available in one go. CM underlined the need to prioritize and plan which components need more immediate attention besides improving the basic facilities of primary & secondary health-care system.

The Chief Minister, who is also holding the Finance portfolio, assured the Health Department of continued support for further strengthening the sector.

“As I am currently looking after the Finance Department as well, I reassure the department and particularly the Minister concerned that whatever we can do from the Finance Department to continue this improvement in the Health Department, we will do,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed the functioning and requirements of Government Medical Colleges, SKIMS and other tertiary and district-level healthcare institutions, with particular focus on improving patient care, infrastructure, equipment, medical education and specialized services.

The discussions covered a wide range of areas, including cancer care, medical education and seat capacity, digital health services, oral healthcare, food safety, mental health and drug de-addiction, liver transplant services, nutritional support and geriatric care.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Health & Medical Education Sakina Itoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta and Commissioner Secretary, Health & Medical Education, M. Raju.