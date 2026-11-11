Jammu, Nov 10: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive district review meeting in Udhampur to assess the progress of developmental works, winter preparedness and delivery of essential public services.

The meeting reviewed the functioning and progress of various departments, including roads and infrastructure, health, education, power, Jal Shakti, agriculture, rural development, industries, youth services, and food and civil supplies, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister directed officials to expedite ongoing developmental works across departments, with particular emphasis on improving physical progress and financial utilisation.

Advertisement

He called for fortnightly reviews of projects being implemented under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme to ensure their timely completion and full utilisation of allocated funds.

He also directed timely release of funds under various development and relief schemes, particularly the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), to ensure that benefits reach the people without delay.

Emphasising the need to remove bottlenecks in project execution, Abdullah instructed district officials to expedite pending forest clearances in accordance with prescribed rules.

Cabinet ministers, advisor to the chief minister, local MLAs, chief secretary and senior officers attended the meeting. (Agencies)